REFILE-Greek renewable power projects stalled by turmoil

By Jonathan Saul and Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 10 Ambitious Greek renewable power
projects aimed at reducing the country's dependence on energy
imports from Russia will be on hold for some time as the threat
of exit from the euro prompts investors and financiers to put
the brakes on initiatives.
Greece has submitted proposals on economic reforms in a
last-ditch effort to secure a bailout from international
creditors and prevent financial meltdown.
Even if the country's banks reopen - after being shut since
June 29 - they are unlikely to be in a position to provide the
type of project financing needed for wind and solar farms.
Two investment sources familiar with plans said at least
four major solar and wind projects in Greece had stalled.
"Business development decisions are on hold at the moment -
there is too much risk," one of the sources said.
The other added: "Even if there is a resolution, (with
Greece's creditors), I don't think anyone will be in a hurry to
kickstart projects."
Greece emerged last year from six years of recession that
wiped out a quarter of its economy. But economic growth has
again come to a virtual standstill this year amid doubt over
whether its new leftist government could reach agreement with
creditors to stave off insolvency.
The European Union is pushing renewable energy development
to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and wean the bloc from oil
and gas imports, especially from Russia.
Renewables are particular important for Greece, which has
ample sun and wind and suffers from its dependence on costly
imported fuel. Its target has been to generate nearly 40 percent
of its electricity through renewables by 2020, double the
overall target set by Brussels for the EU as a whole.
However, due to the cuts in investment, research consultancy
Frost & Sullivan forecasts that electricity generated from
renewable energy sources in Greece will account for just 17 or
18 percent of its energy mix this year and grow only to 20
percent by 2020.
INCENTIVES
Industry players say Greece has already been cutting
subsidies and incentives for renewables developers for some
years now, as have other European countries hit by austerity
measures, such as Spain.
"They introduced a measure in 2012 that changed the support
scheme and wound back a lot of the incentives that were given
for renewable energy when they were at the height of the last
(financial) crisis," said Jonathan Robinson, principal
consultant at Frost & Sullivan.
"There will be some developers in Greece that decide to
carry on, but I think it is going to be relatively limited,"
Robinson said. "When you get a lot of uncertainty, they
(investors) really don't like it."
Spanish power group Iberdrola, among the big
renewable players, declined to comment on its Greek projects.
An Enel spokeswoman said subsidiary Enel Green
Power has 308 MW of installed renewables capacity in Greece.
"The Enel Group has very strong liquidity with a
geographically-diversified cash balance. We are monitoring the
situation closely," she added.
Greece's Terna Energy said it was involved in wind
parks in the country and despite the crisis its investment
programme was "underway". It was also watching developments
closely and would adjust plans "accordingly if necessary".
"NEW FRAMEWORK"
Finance ministers of the 19-nation euro area will meet on
Saturday to decide whether to recommend opening negotiations on
a third bailout programme for Athens despite widespread
exasperation at the five-year-old Greek debt crisis.
The proposals, submitted by Greece and seen by Reuters,
commit Athens to "prepare a new framework for the support of
renewable energies", but the industry does not expect a strapped
government to provide much help anytime soon.
With foreign banks long since scared off, industry sources
say the development of Greece's renewable energy sector will
rely on Greek bank funding and private investment.
European officials told Reuters earlier this week that some
large Greek banks may have to be taken over by stronger rivals
as part of a restructuring of the sector that would follow any
bailout. This could weigh on funding for renewables projects.
"It is going to take time for people (engaged in renewable
projects) to get back any confidence," said Virginia Murray,
Greece based partner with law firm Watson Farley & Williams.
"I expect that investors would want at least three to six
months to have the certainty that the crisis had really passed."
(Writing by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Peter Graff)