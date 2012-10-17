Lenders, Greece agree most measures to free aid - EU-IMF statement

BRUSSELS Oct 17 Greece and its international
lenders have agreed on most of the measures required of Athens
to unlock further aid for the country, the European Commission,
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Announcing the conclusion of their latest mission in Greece,
the statement from the so-called troika said remaining issues
would be resolved by technical teams in the days ahead.
"The authorities ands taff teams agreed on most fo the core
measures needed to restore the momentum of reform and pave the
way for the completion of the review," the troika said.
"Discussions on remaining issues will continue from
respective headquarters and through technical representatives in
the field with a view to reaching full staff level agreement
over the coming days.
"Furthermore, financing issues will be discussed between the
official lenders and Greece."