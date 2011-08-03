UPDATE 2-Greece hopes to complete EU, private sector deal by Oct

* Greece sets Oct target to wrap up rescue deal
* Package involves EU/IMF bailout, bond swaps
* IMF urges early swift conclusion of bond swap
ATHENS, Aug 3 Greece hopes to have completed all
procedures for a new debt rescue deal, including a bond swap
with private creditors, by early October, its finance minister
said on Wednesday.
Euro zone leaders agreed at an emergency summit last month
to give the debt-choked country a second bailout to avoid
bankruptcy. Banks have pledged to shoulder part of the burden
through bond swaps, but much of the details still need to be
agreed. [ID:nL6E7IM173]
"This is a colossal enterprise, which is absolutely unique
-- look at how many actors must cooperate, countries,
organisations, banks, rating agencies," Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos told a parliamentary committee.
"We estimate that all this will be completed by early
October," he added, without providing any more details.
Greek officials had previously said they planned to start a
bond swap in August and complete it swiftly. They have not said
when they will formally ask for the new, 109-billion euro
bailout agreed by euro zone leaders.
Greek banks, who are the biggest private holders of the
country's debt and are bracing for losses in the bond swap,
expect the exchange to be completed by September. [ID:nL6E7J22K]
IMF European Department Director Antonio Borges called on
Wednesday for an "early conclusion" of talks between Greece and
private creditors on a bond swap, saying this was needed to
provide cash flow relief for the country. [ID:nN1E772108]
"To ensure the success of the authorities' programme amidst
what remains a fragile situation, it is important that these
discussions are brought to an early conclusion, and that
creditors take timely decisions about their participation in the
debt exchange operation," Borges said in a statement.
"With the expeditious implementation of the improved
financial terms of the official sector support and the
successful involvement of the private sector, Greece can realise
the cash flow relief that is a necessary step towards a
sustainable debt and debt service profile over the medium term."
The rush to complete the voluntary swap of privately held
Greek bonds comes as rating agencies cast Greece deep into junk
territory and after initial market optimism over the EU deal
quickly soured.
Bank lobby IIF, which is helping coordinate talks on the
bond exchange which started in Athens this week, has estimated
that about 90 percent of all private holders of Greek debt
maturing by 2020 will take part in the scheme.
Greece's private sector creditors have agreed to take a 21
percent loss on their bond holdings as part of a 37 billion euro
contribution to Greece's rescue plan. [ID:nLDE76L052]
All Greek lenders will take part in the exchange, Venizelos
said, with the possible exception of two state lenders, ATEbank
AGBr.AT and Hellenic Postbank (GPSr.AT), because of
complications due to rules over their status.
Venizelos also said Greece should be able to return to bond
markets in 2014, a view shared by senior IIF official Charles
Dallara. [ID:nLDE76T06D]
The minister said Greece was still in "tough negotiations"
with Finland, which is particularly insistent on detailed
assurances from Athens over the guarantees it must put up for
the EU loans it will get under the rescue plan.
"This issue has acquired a symbolic value in Finland," he
added.
