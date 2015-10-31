Eurobank CEO says capital shortfall is "fully manageable"

ATHENS, Oct 31 Greek lender Eurobank
is confident it can cover the capital shortfall the
European Central Bank's health check revealed, its Chief
Executive said on Saturday.
"The Comprehensive Assessment by the SSM/ECB ranks Eurobank
as the Greek bank with the lowest, and fully manageable, capital
needs under the stress test adverse scenario," Fokion Karavias
said.
The ECB's health check showed that Greece's third-largest
lender has a capital shortfall of 2.12 billion euros under the
adverse scenario of the stress test, the lowest among the
country's four lenders.
"We are confident that, despite the challenges, we will
succeed," Karavias said.
