Anchor investors bid for big chunk of Greek Eurobank's share offer- source

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
ATHENS, April 15 Greece's bank bailout fund received bids from anchor investors, including Canada's Fairfax and York Capital, for a big chunk of Eurobank's 2.86 billion euro share offering, a senior banking source close to the talks said on Tuesday.
"The bids from the cornerstone investors fall within the targeted 1.2 to 1.5 billion euros, targeted by the HFSF bailout fund," the banker told Reuters.
Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender and 95 percent owned by the HFSF, is carrying out a share offering to plug a capital shortfall a stress test by the country's central bank showed last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015