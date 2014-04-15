Greek bank bailout fund picks Fairfax as anchor investor for Eurobank

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
ATHENS, April 15 Greece's bank bailout fund picked a group including Canada's Fairfax as anchor investors in Greek lender Eurobank's 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion) share offering, the fund (HFSF) said on Tuesday.
The group of investors, including Fairfax, Capital Research and Management, Wilbur Ross, Fidelity, Mackenzie and Brookfield, committed to subscribe for 47 percent or 1.33 billion euros of the share offering at 0.30 euros a share.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015