Greece's Eurobank launches exchange offer on outstanding debt

ATHENS Oct 29 Greek lender Eurobank launched an exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds on Thursday, aiming to strengthen its capital base.

The bank is seeking to exchange 20 bond issues for new shares.

"The offers are intended to address any potential shortfall in the bank's capital requirement that may potentially be identified following the (ECB's) Comprehensive Assessment."

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca and Merril Lynch will be the dealer managers for the exchange. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)