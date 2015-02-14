UPDATE 1-Greece to review airport lease deal-minister

* Deal expected to close in October
ATHENS Feb 14 Greece plans to review a 1.2
billion euro deal for German airport operator Fraport
to run 14 regional airports, one of Greece's biggest
privatisation deals since its debt crisis began in 2009, the
state minister said on Saturday.
Fraport, in partnership with Greek energy firm Copelouzos,
agreed with the Greek privatisation agency in 2014 to run
airports in popular tourist destinations like Corfu. It expected
to close its agreement with Athens in October.
"It (the deal) has not been sealed," Alekos Flabouraris told
Greek TV. "We said it will be halted and we will review it."
The German-Greek group was expected to spend about 330
million euros in the first four years to upgrade the airports,
that will be leased for 40 years.
Greece's new leftist government has sought to cancel key
terms of Athens's 240 billion euro bailout programme from the EU
and IMF, including what it calls the "crime" of selling off
strategic national assets.
Since taking power in January, it stopped the sale of
Piraeus port, the country's biggest, and the
privatisations of dominant power utility PPC and state
natural gas company DEPA.
It has also said it will take steps to halt a Canadian-run
gold mine project and aims to cancel a development scheme at
Athens's former Hellenikon airport.
