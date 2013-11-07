GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 7

ATHENS, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
GREEK COKE BOTTLER Q3 NET FALLS 5 PCT, AS FORECAST
Coca-Cola HBC , the world's No. 2 bottler of
Coca-Cola, reported a 5 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit on Thursday due to slower growth in Russia and softer
demand in markets hit by economic austerity measures.
GREEK OTE Q3 SALES DROP SLOWS, PROFIT SOARS ON SALE OF
BULGARIAN UNIT
Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE reported on
Thursday its smallest revenue drop in five quarters, helped by
improved performance of its operations.
EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE LOWER ON CAUTIONS BEFORE ECB, U.S. DATA
European shares edged lower on Thursday, with investors
trading cautiously before a European Central Bank rate decision
and major data releases that have the potential to set the stock
market's direction in the near term.
=============================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question.
