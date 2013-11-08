版本:
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 8

ATHENS, Nov 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
    
    GREECE'S PPC THREATENS TO DITCH TOP CLIENT ALUMINIUM IN
PRICE ROW
    Greece's dominant electricity producer PPC 
threatened on Thursday to ditch its biggest customer, Aluminium
SA, upping the ante in a five-year row between the two firms
over power supply prices. 
    
    MSCI RECLASSIFIES STOCKS IN EMERGING, FRONTIER MARKET
INDEXES
    Equity index provider MSCI on Thursday reclassified equities
across a broad spectrum of emerging, developed and frontier
markets as part of its November semiannual index review.
 
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES FALL AFTER FRANCE CREDIT DOWNGRADE
    European stocks dropped in early trade on Friday, slipping
from five-year highs hit in the previous session, as S&P's
downgrade of France revived concerns over the health of the euro
zone. 
    
