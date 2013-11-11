GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 11

ATHENS, Nov 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday: GREEK GOVT SURVIVES CONFIDENCE VOTE, KICKS OUT A DEPUTY Greece's conservative-led coalition defeated, as expected, an opposition-sponsored motion to topple the government on Monday, but lost one lawmaker who was expelled after backing the opposition. EUROBANK HOPES TO BE PRIVATISED BY JANUARY-PRESS Greece's Eurobank the only major lender under full HFSF control, hopes to be privatised by January next year, euro2day reported on Monday without citing sources. Athens faces a March 2014 deadline to return the bank to the private sector, either fully or partially.ECB'S MERSCH TELLS GREECE ANOTHER HAIRCUT IS ONLY LAST RESORT European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch urged Greece on Friday to push on with reforms to bring the country back to growth without relying on more debt relief. EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, RSA SLUMPS European shares edged higher in early trading on Monday, with investors betting that the growing pace of U.S. economic recovery will offset any negative impact of the Federal Reserve's likely move to cut stimulus. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ---------------------------------------------------------