GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 12

ATHENS, Nov 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
    
    THE TROIKA OF LENDERS MEETS GREEK FINANCE MINISTER
    Representatives of Greece's international lenders will meet
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday as part of an
ongoing review of the country's progress in meeting bailout
targets.
    
    GREECE SIGNS 550 MLN EURO LOAN DEAL WITH EIB
    The European Investment Bank agreed on Monday to extend
credit lines worth 550 million euros to Greek institutions,
mainly to resume construction of four toll roads which stopped
in 2010 due to the country's debt crisis and lenders' reluctance
to finance the project.
             
    GREECE TO AUCTION 1.0 BLN EUROS OF 3-MONTH T-BILLS ON
TUESDAY
    Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of
three-month treasury bills on November 12 to refinance a
maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
 
    
    GREECE'S BIGGEST CEMENT MAKER TITAN RELEASES
NINE-MONTH RESULTS
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY, EARNINGS IN FOCUS
    European stocks were seen steady on Tuesday, with 
investors combing through a batch of company results from
blue-chips including Vodafone, Infineon and
Deutsche Post. 
    
