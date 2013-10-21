Canada's Fairfax buys Mytilineos stake in second bet on Greece

| ATHENS
ATHENS Oct 21 Canadian investment fund Fairfax
Holdings has become the third-biggest shareholder of
Greek industrial group Mytilineos, acquiring a 5
percent stake worth about 30 million euros ($41 million), the
two companies said on Monday.
That is the second Greek investment this year by Fairfax,
which is controlled by investor Prem Watsa - known as the
"Warren Buffett of Canada".
The deal confirms a trend of overseas funds placing small
investments in the bailed-out country, betting on a recovery
from its deepest postwar economic slump.
"We continue supporting Greece and believe that the country
has made great progress in dealing with its serious economic
issues," Watsa said in a Mytlineos bourse filing.
A 5 percent stake in Mytilineos is worth about 30 million
euros on the Athens stock exchange.
The company runs southeast Europe's biggest aluminium
smelter, produces electricity and controls power station
building company METKA, which has expanded abroad in a
bid to escape Greece's recession.
Fairfax said last week it would spend about 20 million euros
to raise its stake in Greek property developer Eurobank
Properties to 41 percent from 19 percent.
The Canadian firm also briefly expressed an interest earlier
this year in buying a stake in bailed-out National Bank (NBG)
, Greece's biggest lender.
Since taking over Fairfax in 1985, Watsa has built a
reputation as a shrewd investor through moves such as betting
against the U.S. housing market in the last decade and reaping
huge profits when the market collapsed.
Fairfax invested last year in beleaguered smartphone maker
BlackBerry and has signed a tentative deal to buy the
entire company.
Index compiler MSCI will demote bailed-out Greece to its
emerging market benchmark next month, potentially opening its
markets up to a pool of investors more at home with risky
assets.
he MSCI move offers investment possibilities, veteran
emerging market fund manager Mark Mobius said on Friday.
U.S. investment firm Japonica Partners, which made a
surprise offer for up to 4 billion euros of Greek government
bonds in June, said earlier this month it was one of the largest
owners of the bonds.
U.S. hedge fund Third Point earlier this year bought a stake
in Energean Oil & Gas, a small Greek oil producer, for $60
million.