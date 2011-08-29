Greek finmin welcomes Alpha-Eurobank bank merger

BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.45
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
ATHENS Aug 29 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos welcomed on Monday a merger deal between the country's second and third largest lenders, saying it will benefit the debt-laden economy.
"This initiative shows that today's crisis can be an opportunity for structural moves that boost both the financial sector and the real economy," the minister said in a statement. "Qatar's participation sends an international message of confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy."
Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT announced earlier on Monday a merger deal to create the country's largest lender. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
* Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership