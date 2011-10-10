Greece activates bank rescue fund to save Proton Bank

ATHENS Oct 10 Greece's central bank said on Monday it had activated a bank rescue fund to save Proton Bank PRBr.AT, a small lender that is under investigation for possible violation of the country's money-laundering laws.

According to a statement by the Bank of Greece, a "good bank" has been created, into which all of Proton's deposits and "healthy assets" have been transferred. That good bank has been funded by a recently established Financial Stability Fund (FSF).

"After recoommendation by the Bank of Greece, the Finance Ministry proceeded to apply to Proton Bank a new law about the restoration of banks," the Bank of Greece said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)