UPDATE 2-PM says Greek pension funds won't join debt buy-back

By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Dec 1 Greek pension funds will not take
part in a debt buy-back that is a key part of the country's
international bailout, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said
in a newspaper interview.
Greece must conduct the deal by Dec. 13, before it receives
more than 30 billion euros ($39 billion) in bailout payments
from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.
Athens has said it is vital the buy-back is successful, but
it must attract enough interest from bondholders, who need to
decide whether to participate in the process, to ensure the
country's debt is deemed viable in the coming decade.
"The debt buy-back does not concern the pension funds,"
Samaras was quoted as saying in an interview with Sunday's Proto
Thema newspaper.
"We wouldn't erase the debt even if we took the funds'
bonds. These are seen as arrears of the state to itself."
Greek pension funds hold more than 8 billion euros out of a
total 63 billion euros of Greek bonds held by private investors.
Greek banks are estimated to hold nearly 17 billion euros.
Most of their capital has already been wiped out by a debt
cut in March and they must be recapitalised with more than 40
billion euros in bailout funds.
The government is expected to unveil the terms of the deal
on Monday before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. So
far, international lenders have agreed the bonds would not be
purchased for more than the closing price on Nov. 23.
On the secondary market, Greek bonds eligible under the
buy-back ranged from 25.15 to 34.41 cents in the euro at the
close of trading on that date, according to Reuters data.
Greece aims to cut its debt by spending about 10 billion
euros from its rescue package on the buy-back scheme.
Samaras said that Greek banks would benefit from the
voluntary debt buy-back deal, since they held Greek bonds at
lower prices on their books.
"The banks won't lose out because (the bonds) on their books
are down at a lower price," he said. "They won't lose any of
their capital but will end up with more liquidity."
A senior Greek banker told Reuters last week that some of
the country's banks held Greek bonds at 22-23 euro cents on
their books. However, the banks together were likely to forego
about 3-4 billion euros in interest payments over the next 10
years if they participated.
The deal is seen as a golden opportunity for hedge funds
which have bought the bonds at rock-bottom prices.
In an interview with Sunday's Ethnos newspaper, Greek
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said many bondholders would
profit from the deal and reiterated that Athens would make every
effort to attract wide participation.
"This programme must succeed," he said. "There is a big part
of bondholders who bought them recently, at very low prices, and
will possibly estimate that their participation in the buy-back
programme will be profitable," he said.