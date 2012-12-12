版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日

German gov't backs paying out next Greek aid tranche - letter

BERLIN Dec 12 The German government is in favour of paying out the next tranche of international aid to Greece after a debt buyback programme which can overall be termed a success, the German finance ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The letter to the Bundestag lower house said the amendments to Greece's aid package and the successful buyback meant debt sustainability levels were such that "the German government favours paying out the next credit tranche to Greece".

