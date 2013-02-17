Masked raiders damage Greek gold mining site

ATHENS Feb 17 About 40 masked attackers raided
a disputed gold-mining project in northern Greece early on
Sunday, setting fire to machinery and lightly injuring four
security guards, police said.
The Skouries project in the Halkidiki peninsula has been the
target of several protests by locals and activists who strongly
oppose a gold mine being built because they say it would
devastate the environment.
Police said the assailants entered the facility around 12.40
a.m. (2240 GMT), causing extensive damage with firebombs and
flammable liquid, and that 27 people had been detained.
The Skouries project, an open pit copper-gold mine, is run
by Hellas Gold, a subsidiary of Canadian firm Eldorado Gold
that runs the Stratoni mixed sulfide project in
northern Greece and is developing three gold projects in the
region.
Mired in a sixth year of recession, Greece has been
scrambling to attract foreign investment that will help
kickstart growth in the economy.
Vancouver-based Eldorado employs about 680 people in Greece
and expects to invest about $1 billion in the debt-plagued
nation over the next five years.