Greek court allows Eldorado Gold to proceed with project- source

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 24 A Greek court temporarily allowed Eldorado Gold Corp to continue with a gold mining project in the north of the country, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The judges found that this investment is of particular benefit to the Greek economy," an official at the Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court, said.
The ruling, however, is temporary until the Council holds a full hearing on the case at a later point, added the court official and another official close to the proceedings.
Earlier this month, another court had issued a provisional order suspending tree cutting in Eldorado's gold mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.