Greek court allows Eldorado Gold to proceed with project- source

ATHENS, July 24 A Greek court temporarily allowed Eldorado Gold Corp to continue with a gold mining project in the north of the country, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The judges found that this investment is of particular benefit to the Greek economy," an official at the Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court, said.

The ruling, however, is temporary until the Council holds a full hearing on the case at a later point, added the court official and another official close to the proceedings.

Earlier this month, another court had issued a provisional order suspending tree cutting in Eldorado's gold mining project in Halkidiki, northern Greece.