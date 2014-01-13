INSIGHT-Gold mine stirs hope and anger in shattered Greece

* Mine becomes cause for anti-austerity movement
* Government says investment will proceed at all costs
* Locals fear for environment, livelihood in tourist hotspot
By Deepa Babington and Lefteris Papadimas
OURANOUPOLI, Greece, Jan 13 A Canadian quest to
mine for gold in the lush forests of northern Greece is testing
the government's resolve to prove Europe's most ravaged economy
is open again for business.
The Skouries mine on Halkidiki peninsula - a landscape of
pristine beaches and rolling hills dotted with olive groves - is
among the biggest investments in Greece since it sank into a
debt crisis four years ago.
But it has set Greece's desperate need for finance to
rebuild the economy against the interests of its vital tourism
industry, and aroused anger on the peninsula - site of the famed
Mount Athos monasteries - over the environmental cost.
Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corp took over the
project in 2012, promising to invest $1 billion over the next
five years as part of a plan to mine eventually source up to 30
percent of its global gold production in Greece. Yet preliminary
work on the mine, which is supposed to open in 2016, has set off
months of politicking and protests.
The row has overshadowed what was supposed to be the
flagship project of the government's foreign investment drive.
It also highlights Greeks' ambivalence about attempts by Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras to kindle industrial growth in an
economy that has traditionally relied on tourism and services.
Last year, intruders barged into the mine with hunting
rifles, set equipment on fire and doused security guards with
fuel, threatening to burn them alive.
Local protesters, who say they reject violence and have the
backing of some opposition politicians in parliament, fear the
mine will destroy Halkidiki's tourist riches. Samaras, however,
has warned that foreign investments would be protected at "any
cost".
"Rightly or wrongly, God endowed the region with ores, and
we must first decide whether we (Greeks) want to exploit it or
not," said Petros Stratoudakis, CEO of the company developing
the mine, Hellas Gold.
Eldorado owns 95 percent of Hellas Gold, which also has
other mining projects in Halkidiki, with the rest held by
Ellaktor, Greece's biggest construction company.
MONEY SPINNER
Halkidiki has a rich history. The Eastern Orthodox
monasteries nestled in the hills of Mount Athos are an artistic
treasure and UNESCO World Heritage site.
But northern Greece has also long been fertile territory for
explorers. Macedonian King Alexander the Great mined for gold in
the hilly forests to finance his conquests into Asia 2,300 years
ago, according to local authorities.
Eldorado executives say gold mining could become a
significant money-spinner for modern-day Greece, bringing in
foreign currency and helping to diversify an economy that is
struggling with 27 percent unemployment.
"The conditions that exist particularly in northeast Greece
are unique in my mind," Eldorado CEO Paul Wright said in an
interview. "I've been in the industry for 35 years and I've yet
to see a situation where there is such a mineral endowment that
is being recognised - in many cases quantified - but remains
unutilised."
Under its five-year plan, Eldorado gives the authorities a
minimum 3 million euros ($4 million) a year, laid down in a new
royalty scheme. Local people make up 90 percent of 1,600 workers
the company and its contractors employ now. At its peak,
Eldorado says they will employ over 2,000 workers at their mines
in Halkidiki.
The Canadian company has the strong backing of the
conservative-led government of Samaras, who has tried to drum up
foreign investment to inject life into the economy since coming
to power in June 2012.
"Growth means investments. Those who drive investments away
do not want growth. When they occupy factories they do not want
growth," Samaras said last month. "When they try to cancel
legitimate investments and keep fighting against them although
they have been fully approved - as they did at Skouries in
Halkidiki - they do not want investments."
THICK WITH ANGER
In Halkidiki's seaside village of Ouranoupoli where
aquamarine waters hug a strip of hotels, fish tavernas and
little shops selling wine, olive oil and religious icons, the
air hangs thick with anger against the mine.
"No to gold mining" is scribbled on the walls by the port,
emblazoned on t-shirts worn by waitresses at a beach taverna and
scrawled on the wooden pier where children jump into the crystal
clear waters.
The villagers - who make a living catering to mainly Balkan
and Russian tourists who flock to Halkidiki's sandy beaches -
are afraid the mine will destroy their livelihood by scaring
away visitors and turn the area into an industrial zone.
"Who will come then here to swim and eat our fish?," asked
Chryssa Likaki, a 52-year-old real estate agent as she sat one
evening with other residents at a waterfront cafe, a short walk
from where tourists take boat rides to see Mount Athos.
She and other residents argue such a "pharaonic project"
will drain the region's water basin and pollute the water
supply, send out 3,000 tonnes of dust per hour into the air and
destroy the local forest. They also say cyanide used in the
production process poses a health risk to the local community.
Company officials counter that there will be no dust cloud,
Skouries needs only 0.09 percent of Halkidiki's forest, the
projects have all the necessary environmental permits, the
region will not be drained dry and that cyanide will be used in
a nearby mining plant but not in the quantities villagers fear.
But in a country where suspicion of authority runs deep, the
villagers say they see no reason to believe the company's
promises or that officials will hold them to it. "Come on, we
live in Greece," laughs Likaki. "We don't trust the state."
In Ierissos, a village where banners proclaim "You can't buy
water with all the gold in the world" and "Extracting gold with
blood", tensions have run so high that an abandoned police
station was set on fire and burned down in April last year.
Michalis Theodorakopoulos, the general manager of the
company's Kassandra Mines that includes the Skouries project,
accuses anti-mining groups of sowing fear among villagers, a
situation exacerbated by local politics and jealousy that pits
one village against the other.
"They have invested in fear, they have invested in lies, in
panic," he said. "The situation in the area is a microcosm
reflecting the reality in Greece with petty political interests
prevailing."
WILD WEST
The mine has become a cause celebre among leftists and
anti-austerity activists in Greece, prompting marches and
debates in Athens, an eight-hour drive to the south.
Fans of the PAOK soccer team in the nearby city of
Thessaloniki held up anti-mining banners during games when word
spread that Hellas Gold wanted to become a sponsor.
The main opposition party, Syriza, is among those that
oppose the project. The leftist party, which is against Greece's
international bailout and austerity policies, says the project
will destroy more jobs than it creates and the deal allowing
Eldorado to take over the mine was a "scandal" that fails to
benefit the Greek state.
"It's like the Wild West up there. The company's name shows
what kind of conditions underpin this investment," Dimitris
Papadimoulis, a senior Syriza lawmaker, told Reuters. "Police,
local authorities and state power are used to protect private
interests to the detriment of public interest."
Samaras in turn has promised to end "this impunity of some
people who pretend they want (economic) growth but only block
every growth project".
"I travel across Europe and I hear other prime ministers
discussing efforts to attract future investments in their region
but we are doing everything to push investments away," he said.
"It's embarrassing."
Some of that embarrassment extends to the rural heartland in
Stratoni that houses Eldorado's local office. There, 38-year-old
mine worker Manolis Manthos says he is content to have a job
year-round that pays 1,150 euros a month net and does not
understand the drama around the project.
"One thing is certain - the situation is out of control," he
said.