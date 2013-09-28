UPDATE 5-Greek police arrest leader, lawmakers of far-right Golden Dawn

* Biggest crackdown on elected party since fall of junta
* Party members charged with participating in criminal group
* "Nothing can scare us!" party spokesman says
* Government rules out snap elections
By Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 28 Greek police arrested the leader
and more than a dozen senior members of the far-right Golden
Dawn party early on Saturday after the killing of an
anti-fascist rapper by a party supporter triggered outrage and
protests across the country.
The arrests, which are the most significant crackdown on a
political party in Greece since the fall of a military
dictatorship in 1974, are the biggest setback to Golden Dawn
since it entered parliament on an anti-immigrant agenda last
year.
"Nothing can scare us!" shouted a handcuffed Ilias
Kasidiaris, spokesman of the party, as he was transferred to the
prosecutors' office flanked by hooded anti-terrorism police
officers carrying machineguns.
Kasidiaris and the party's leader, Nikolaos Mihaloliakos,
three other lawmakers and 13 other members of the party were
arrested on Saturday on charges of founding and participating in
a criminal organisation.
Police also confiscated two guns and a hunting rifle from
Mihaloliakos' home, saying he did not have a licence for them.
Ranked as Greece's third most popular party, Golden Dawn is
under investigation for the murder of rapper Pavlos Fissas, who
bled to death after being stabbed twice by a party sympathiser
last week.
The party has denied any links to the killing of Fissas.
The anti-terrorism force, which is handling the case, was
looking for one more senior party official and lawmaker, police
spokesman Christos Parthenis said. Two police officials were
also arrested on Saturday, he added.
Late in the evening, the detainees were taken under high
security to the prosecutors' office and charged officially on
evidence linking the party with a string of attacks, including
the stabbing of the rapper on Sept. 17 and the killing of an
immigrant earlier this year, court officials told Reuters.
Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias hailed the arrests as "a
historic day for Greece and Europe."
"I want to assure Greek citizens that the investigation will
not end here," Dendias said. "There is no room for criminal
organisations in Greece."
Mihaloliakos has warned that Golden Dawn could pull its 18
lawmakers from parliament if the crackdown does not stop.
If potential by-elections were won by the opposition, as
some polls indicate, Greece's fragile two-party coalition would
become politically untenable, Mihaloliakos has argued. But a
government official said Greece might be able to avoid such
by-elections depending on how the constitution is interpreted.
The party called on its website for protests in solidarity
with its jailed leader and members.
Several hundred of its supporters gathered outside police
headquarters waving Greek flags and chanting: "Long live the
leader!" and "Blood, Honour, Golden Dawn". About 200 protesters
unfurled a banner reading: "Golden Dawn" outside the party's
headquarters in Athens.
"Golden Dawn is here. It will not back down. You cannot jail
ideas," Golden Dawn MP Artemis Mattheopoulos, who is not among
those detained, told reporters.
'TACTIC TO IMPRESS?'
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' government has so far
resisted calls to ban the party, fearing it could make it even
more popular at a time of growing anger at repeated rounds of
austerity measures. It has instead tried to undermine the party
by ordering probes that could deprive it of state funding.
Samaras ruled out snap elections after the arrests. The
government has also played down talk of political instability
and promised all Golden Dawn members would receive a fair trial.
The arrests surprised Greeks wary of political theatre in a
country where little has been done over the past year to rein in
a party that is frequently accused of attacking migrants, a
charge it denies.
"It's good that they arrested them, but I'm afraid that we
will start killing each other now," said Dimitra Vassilopoulou,
a 58-year old housewife.
"Does the government actually mean it or is it just a tactic
to impress us? Why didn't they do anything when the immigrants
were killed? How come they just discovered that Golden Dawn is a
criminal organisation?"
Golden Dawn controls 18 of parliament's 300 seats and had so
far appeared immune to accusations of violence and intimidation,
scoring 14 percent in opinion polls before the stabbing. Two
polls this week showed support had fallen to as low as 6.7 to
6.8 percent.
Greek lawmakers do not lose their political rights or seats
unless there is a final court ruling against them. But the
government has proposed a law that could block state funding for
Golden Dawn if police find links to Fissas' murder.
The party, whose emblem resembles a swastika, rose from
obscurity to enter parliament last year after promising to mine
Greece's borders to prevent illegal immigrants from entering.
Its members have been seen giving Nazi-style salutes and its
leader has denied the Holocaust. The party rejects the neo-Nazi
label.
Human rights groups have accused the party of being linked
to attacks on immigrants, but this is the first time it is being
investigated for evidence linking it to an attack.
It is not the first time its leader is being prosecuted. In
1979, Mihaloliakos was convicted of possessing explosives.
Mihaloliakos' daughter rushed to kiss her father as he
entered the court, on his way to the prosecutors' office.
"I'm proud of my father, like any child would be if its
father faced such political charges," Ourania Mihaloliakou told
reporters. "We are stronger than ever."