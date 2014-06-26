Greek refiner Hellenic to sell second bond in two months

BRIEF-NextEra Energy says unit sold $1.25 bln of 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
ATHENS, June 26 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum said on Thursday it mandated Barclays Bank PLC and Credit Suisse Securities as global coordinators to issue a five-year bond.
Hellenic did not give any further details about the timing or the size of the bonds. This would be the company's second debt issue since May, when it sold $400 million of bonds to improve its liquidity.
Alpha Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Eurobank, National Bank and Piraeus Bank will act as joint lead managers, Hellenic said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, below market expectations as a spike in electricity prices ate into a surge in sales.
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.