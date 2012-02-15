UPDATE 1-Greece's top refiner says has alternatives to Iranian oil

ATHENS Feb 15 Top Greek refiner Hellenic
Petroleum said on Wednesday it had not been informed
of a cut in Iranian oil exports to Greece but that it was
confident of finding alternative sources of fuel if needed.
Iran has stopped oil exports to six European states
including Greece in retaliation for European Union sanctions
imposed on the Islamic state's key export, its English-language
Press TV reported.
Greece's foreign ministry was not immediately available to
comment.
Debt-laden Greece relies heavily on Iranian imports, because
alternative suppliers have been curbing exports and demanding
steeper credit guarantees on fears the country might default.
According to data from EU statistical agency Eurostat,
Greece imported 158,000 barrels of Iranian crude per day in the
third quarter, which is equivalent to 53.1 percent of its total
imports.
But its two biggest refiners said they had alternative
sources to fall back on.
"The Hellenic Petroleum group will adjust to the new
conditions and will cover its crude needs from alternative
sources," said a company spokesman who declined to be named.
Motor Oil, Greece's second-biggest refiner, also
said it would not face any supply problems. "There is no problem
or issue for us," a company official said.