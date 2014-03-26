Greece to pick China-backed bid for landmark property privatisation-source

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
ATHENS, March 26 Greece received on Wednesday an improved, 915 million euro ($1.26 billion) by Greek real estate firm Lamda Development to develop the old Athens airport at Hellenikon and will likely accept the offer, a source close to the talks said.
"Lamda improved its offer by 25 percent and I consider it highly unlikely that our advisers will recommend us to turn down the offer," a senior official at Greece's privatisation agency HRADF told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.
The sole bidding group is led by Lamda, a real estate firm controlled by the Latsis-family, and also comprises Chinese company Fosun and an Abu-Dhabi-based real estate company.
HRADF confirmed in a statement it got an improved offer by Lamda and that it would pass it on to its advisers, Citigroup and Piraeus Bank to obtain a fairness opinion. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting Harry Papachristou, writing by Angeliki Koutantou)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.