UPDATE 4-State job cuts on table at Greek loan talks

By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Oct 1 Greece hopes to clinch a deal with
its EU and IMF lenders on how to meet a promise to lay off state
workers -- a key condition to free up urgently needed bailout
aid -- by Sunday, senior government officials said.
Without the release of an 8 billion euro ($10.7
billion)tranche of an EU bailout, massively indebted Greece
could run out of money to pay state wage bills within weeks.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told a newspaper the
loan tranche was "assured" because of tough steps his government
had taken. But a senior German government official told Reuters
nothing had been decided.
Negotiators from the International Monetary Fund, European
Union and European Central Bank, known as the troika, left
Greece a month ago saying they were not convinced Athens could
carry out the necessary spending cuts and tax hikes.
The negotiators returned this week after getting written
assurances that the government would implement pledges to speed
up plans to cut the number of state workers by a fifth by 2015,
impose tax hikes and slash public sector wages.
They met Venizelos and other officials on Saturday for a
third day of talks.
One measure is to start layoffs by putting 30,000 state
workers this year in "labour reserve". These workers would be
paid 60 percent of their salaries for a year and then be
dismissed if they cannot find new jobs.
The Greek constitution guarantees jobs for life to all state
employees, making the promise to cut payroll numbers a legal and
political minefield.
"We are close to a deal on the labour reserve," one senior
official said after several hours of difficult talks on the
issue and before a new meeting later on Saturday.
"We want to conclude negotiations with the troika on the
labour reserve by tomorrow and also approve it in a cabinet
meeting tomorrow," the official said.
The inspectors want assurances that the plan will be
implemented swiftly and will not only include civil servants
close to retirement, the official said.
European officials are scrambling to avert a Greek debt
default, which could wreck balance sheets of European banks,
damage the prospects of the euro single currency and possibly
plunge the world into a new global financial crisis.
JOBS FOR LIFE
Venizelos's office said officials discussed privatisations,
public administration and justice sector reforms with the
troika. They met later on Saturday to discuss the 2012 budget.
Venizelos told pro-government newspaper To Vima that the
loan tranche was "assured" because "we are taking such difficult
decisions and the Greek people are shouldering such great
sacrifices".
The government has yet to give details about how it would
decide which workers would be moved into the labour reserve.
The early Sunday edition of the newspaper Kathimerini said,
without quoting sources, some members of the cabinet had
threatened to resign rather than approve sackings.
The austerity measures are deeply unpopular. Opponents say
such harsh cuts will deepen the impact of a three-year economic
crisis and disproportionately hurt the poor and middle class.
Labour unions hope to step up political pressure with a
campaign of strikes and protests in coming weeks. The Socialist
government has a majority of just four seats in parliament and
could be forced into elections if a handful of lawmakers balk.
Hundreds of black-shirted anarchists marched through the
capital's central Syntagma Square on Saturday, chanting slogans
and carrying black and red flags. A few women among the crowd
pushed children in strollers.
Police hope to prevent a repeat of violent clashes in June
in which more than 100 people were hurt.
Striking civil servants have tried to block some of the
talks. At one point on Friday, transport ministry workers
prevented the troika envoys from reaching their minister.
Private lenders agreed to take a 21 percent "haircut" on the
value of Greek debt as part of a bailout agreed in July and some
EU officials have suggested the discount may have to be
increased when the troika finishes looking through the books.
The chief executive of Deutsche Bank, Josef Ackermann, who
has led debt talks on behalf of banks, said any revision of the
July 21 deal could cost the voluntary support of the banks.
"The impact of such a move will be incalculable. This is why
I am warning in the most forceful way against any material
revision," he told Kathimerini.
The finance minister of Slovakia -- a tiny country but
potentially a pivotal one because its parliament could block
plans to expand the European bailout fund -- said policymakers
need to be ready for the impact of a Greek bankruptcy if the
troika concludes that default is inevitable.
"We are now waiting for results of the IMF and EU
inspectors. This should be the basis for a clear assessment
whether Greece's position is sustainable, or whether bankruptcy
and a write-off of part of the debt are inevitable," Ivan Miklos
told Czech daily Lidove Noviny.
"In case we draw a conclusion that the situation in Athens
is not sustainable, we must say how we are prepared for a
coordinated bankruptcy and how we will prevent further
contagion."
In one bit of good news, Qatar pledged to invest $1 billion
in a firm with a permit to mine gold in Greece.
The Greek mine would make European Goldfields the
EU's biggest primary gold producer. Prime Minister George
Papandreou met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani in
Athens on Saturday and said Qatari investments were a sign of
trust in Greece's economy.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
