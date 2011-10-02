Greece due to unveil plan to sack state workers

* Govt aims to adopt layoff plan at cabinet meeting
* European officials trying to avert Greek debt default
* Austerity measures unpopular
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Oct 2 Greece was expected to unveil its
plan on Sunday to begin laying off state workers, the most
contentious part of a reform package demanded by the EU and IMF
to free up loans and stave off bankruptcy.
Without the release of an 8 billion euro ($10.7
billion)tranche of an EU bailout, massively indebted Greece
could run out of money to pay state wage bills within weeks.
European officials are scrambling to avert a Greek debt
default, which could wreck the balance sheets of European banks,
damage the prospects of the euro single currency and possibly
plunge the world into a new global financial crisis.
A senior member of the ruling coalition in Germany, Europe's
paymaster, said it may be necessary for Greece to abandon the
euro, a prospect European governments officially reject as
beyond consideration.
Negotiators from the International Monetary Fund, European
Union and European Central Bank, known as the troika, have
returned to Athens after walking out of talks a month ago, and
have met Greek officials for the past four days.
To persuade the troika to release the loans, the government
has promised to introduce new taxes, cut state wages by an
average of 20 percent and reduce the number of public sector
workers by a fifth by 2015.
The austerity measures are deeply unpopular, and public
sector unions hope that strikes and demonstrations can wreck the
Socialist government's resolve to enact them.
No part of the package is more contentious than the plan to
lay off state workers -- who make up a fifth of the Greek
workforce and are guaranteed jobs for life under a constitution
that bans firing government employees in virtually all
circumstances.
The cabinet was due to meet on Sunday evening to discuss a
plan to begin layoffs by setting up a "labour reserve". Under
the plan, 30,000 workers would be put in the reserve by the end
of this year and paid 60 percent of their salaries for a year,
after which they would be dismissed.
The government has yet to announce how the programme would
work, including details such as whether it would be used to push
out younger workers or only to accelerate the retirement of
workers already reaching pension age.
Greek officials said late on Saturday a solution was close.
"We are close to a deal on the labour reserve," one senior
official said after several hours of difficult talks on the
issue. "We want to conclude negotiations with the troika on the
labour reserve by tomorrow and also approve it in a cabinet
meeting tomorrow."
The troika inspectors want assurances that the plan will be
implemented swiftly and will not only include civil servants
close to retirement, the official said.
POOR, MIDDLE CLASS HURT
Greeks hostile to the austerity measures say the harsh cuts
will deepen the impact of a three-year recession and
disproportionately hurt the poor and middle class.
Labour unions hope to step up political pressure with a
campaign of strikes and protests in coming weeks. The government
has a majority of just four seats in parliament and could be
forced into elections if a handful of lawmakers balk.
Hundreds of black-shirted anarchists marched through the
capital's central Syntagma Square on Saturday, chanting slogans
and carrying black and red flags. A few women among the crowd
pushed children in strollers. Police hope to prevent a repeat of
street battles in June when more than 100 people were hurt.
Striking civil servants have tried to block the troika
talks. At one point on Friday, transport ministry workers
prevented their minister from meeting the negotiators.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told the pro-government
newspaper To Vima that the loan tranche was "assured" because
"we are taking such difficult decisions and the Greek people are
shouldering such great sacrifices".
But there has clearly been a shift in the views of European
leaders in recent weeks, with many increasingly suggesting that
bailouts may not be enough to save Greece.
The deputy leader of the Christian Social Union, one of
three parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition, said on Sunday Greece may be better off leaving the
euro zone if it cannot restore its fiscal health.
Alexander Dobrindt told Deutschlandfunk radio that a Greek
exit from the euro would be a last resort measure and Greece
would find it easier to recover outside the currency bloc.
"I believe it is a solution, if one wants to bring Greece
back into a economically stable competitive condition, that this
would be done outside the euro zone," he said.
The finance minister of Slovakia said on Saturday that
policymakers need to be ready for the impact of a Greek
bankruptcy if the troika concludes that default is inevitable.
"We are now waiting for results of the IMF and EU
inspectors. This should be the basis for a clear assessment
whether Greece's position is sustainable, or whether bankruptcy
and a write-off of part of the debt are inevitable," Ivan Miklos
told Czech daily Lidove Noviny.
"In case we draw a conclusion that the situation in Athens
is not sustainable, we must say how we are prepared for a
coordinated bankruptcy and how we will prevent further
contagion."
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
(Writing by Peter Graff)