UPDATE 1-Greek cabinet to approve '12 budget, plan to sack state workers

* Cabinet scheduled to meet at 1500 GMT on budget, layoff
plans
* EU, IMF inspection on new aid tranche ongoing
* European officials trying to avert Greek debt default
* Austerity measures unpopular
ATHENS, Oct 2 The Greek cabinet is expected to
approve a contentious plan on Sunday to lay off state workers,
and sign off on a draft of next year's budget, in a race to
slash spending, free up bailout loans and stave off bankruptcy.
Without the release of an 8 billion euro ($10.7
billion)tranche of an EU bailout, massively indebted Greece
could run out of money to pay state wage bills within weeks.
European officials are scrambling to avert a Greek debt
default, which could wreck the balance sheets of European banks,
damage the prospects of the euro single currency and possibly
plunge the world into a new global financial crisis.
Negotiators from the International Monetary Fund, European
Union and European Central Bank, known as the troika, have been
combing through Greece's budget and reform plans since Thursday.
To persuade the troika to release the loans, Greece has
promised to raise taxes, cut state wages and accelerate plans to
reduce the number of public sector workers by a fifth by 2015.
The inspectors are widely expected to give a green light to
the release of the aid to avoid dragging the euro zone even
deeper into turmoil.
But all eyes will be on their forecasts for 2012-2014. If
the inspectors conclude that Greece's recession will continue to
be worse than predicted, EU officials have suggested that banks
that agreed to write-off 21 percent of the value of Greek debt
in July may be forced to take more pain.
Sunday's budget figures will indicate whether forecasts need
to be revised. The government has been falling behind an
ambitious deficit target of 7.6 percent of GDP for 2011, partly
because of a deeper than expected contraction of the economy.
UNPOPULAR AUSTERITY
The austerity measures are deeply unpopular, and public
sector unions hope that strikes and demonstrations can wreck the
Socialist government's resolve to enact them. Striking civil
servants have disrupted the talks with the troika over the past
days by blockading ministries.
The government has a majority of just four seats in
parliament and could be forced into elections if a handful of
lawmakers balk. But disgruntled legislators have toed the party
line over the past weeks and analysts expect them to continue to
do so and pass the new austerity package.
No part of the package is more contentious than the plan to
lay off state workers -- who make up a fifth of the Greek
workforce and are guaranteed jobs for life under a constitution
that bans firing them under nearly all circumstances.
The government plans to begin layoffs by putting 30,000
workers in a "labour reserve" by the end of this year. They
would be paid 60 percent of their salaries for a year, after
which they would be dismissed.
But the government has yet to announce how the plan would
work. If most workers placed in the reserve are near pension age
and planning to retire soon anyway, the savings would be
negligible and the inspectors are likely to be unimpressed.
Greek officials said late on Saturday that they were near a
solution in their talks with the inspectors on the programme.
"We are close to a deal on the labour reserve," one senior
official told Reuters after several hours of difficult talks on
the issue, adding that the government wanted to resolve the
issue on Sunday in time to approve it in the cabinet meeting,
scheduled to start at about 1500 GMT.
The inspection visit, which is expected to go well into next
week, also focuses on budget plans for 2012-2014, a commitment
to raise 50 billion euros from privatisations by 2015 and
requirements to open up the country's overly regulated economy.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told the pro-government
newspaper To Vima that the loan tranche was "assured" because
"we are taking such difficult decisions and the Greek people are
shouldering such great sacrifices".
And Austria's Finance Minister Maria Fekter said Greece
would most likely receive the 8 billion euro aid tranche in
October.
But there has clearly been a shift in the views of European
leaders in recent weeks, with many increasingly suggesting that
bailouts agreed so far may not be enough to save Greece.
The deputy leader of the Christian Social Union, one of
three parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition, said on Sunday Greece may be better off leaving the
euro zone if it cannot restore its fiscal health.
Alexander Dobrindt told Deutschlandfunk radio that a Greek
exit from the euro would be a last resort measure and Greece
would find it easier to recover outside the currency bloc.
"I believe it is a solution, if one wants to bring Greece
back into a economically stable competitive condition, that this
would be done outside the euro zone," he said.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
