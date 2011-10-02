UPDATE 3-Greece to miss deficit targets despite austerity

* Draft budget forecasts bigger deficits than expected
* Cabinet approves harsh measures for fiscal recovery
* EU/IMF inspection on new aid tranche ongoing
* European officials trying to avert Greek debt default
By Dina Kyriakidou and Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, Oct 2 Greece will miss a deficit target
set just months ago in a massive bailout package, according to
government draft budget figures released on Sunday, showing that
drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough.
The dire forecasts came while inspectors from the
International Monetary Fund, EU and European Central Bank, known
as the troika, were in Athens scouring the country's books to
decide whether to approve a loan tranche. Without that
installment, Greece would run out of cash as soon as this month.
The 2012 draft budget approved by cabinet on Sunday predicts
a deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for
2011, well short of the 7.6 percent target.
The 2012 deficit is set to meet a nominal target of 14.6
billion euros, but at 6.8 percent of GDP it falls short of a
target of 6.5 percent, because the economy will shrink further.
"Three critical months remain to finish 2011, and the final
estimate of 8.5 percent of GDP deficit can be achieved if the
state mechanism and citizens respond accordingly," the Finance
Ministry said in a statement.
European officials are scrambling to avert an abrupt Greek
bankruptcy, which would wreck the balance sheets of European
banks, jeopardise the future of the single currency and
potentially plunge the world into a new global financial crisis.
European Union officials say the troika's assessment of
Greece's future prospects could determine whether it needs to
demand more debt relief from private creditors, a measure that
could effectively amount to default.
In Sunday's documents, GDP is predicted to fall by 5.5
percent this year. Government sources said it was expected to
shrink 2-2.5 percent next year.
Those numbers are in line with recent forecasts by the IMF,
but much worse than predictions used to calculate a 109 billion
euro ($146 billion) bailout in July, which anticipated Greece
posting 0.6 percent growth next year.
The shortfall in the 2011 deficit target means Greece would
need almost 2 billion extra euros just to finance its expenses
for this year. It also means additional emergency tax hikes and
wage cuts announced in the past two months to hit the target
have not been enough to put Greece's finances back on track.
"The vicious circle continues for the government," said
Yannis Varoufakis, economic professor at Athens University. "We
have disappointing revenues, missed targets and this will bring
new measures and new austerity."
To persuade the troika to release the next tranche of loans,
Greece has promised to raise taxes, cut state wages and speed up
plans to reduce the number of public sector workers by a fifth
by 2015.
The cabinet approved a particularly contentious part of the
plan on Sunday, creating a measure to reduce the number of state
workers, a legal and political minefield in a country where
government jobs are explicitly protected by the constitution.
The measure adopted by the cabinet on Sunday creates a
"labour reserve" allowing 30,000 state workers to be placed on
60 percent pay and be dismissed after a year.
But the government softened the blow -- and saved less money
than troika inspectors initially sought -- because about
two-thirds of the workers would be near pension age and due to
retire soon anyway. The rest would be from state firms that
would merge or shut down.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to discuss Greece
at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, but will be waiting for the
troika inspectors' report before taking any new decisions.
The inspectors are widely expected to give a green light to
the release of the next 8 billion euro tranche of aid to avoid
plunging the euro zone deeper into turmoil. But all eyes will be
on their forecasts for 2012-2014.
If the inspectors conclude Greece's recession will continue
to be worse than predicted, EU officials have suggested banks
that agreed to write off 21 percent of the value of their Greek
debt holdings in July may be forced to take deeper losses.
UNPOPULAR AUSTERITY
The austerity measures are deeply unpopular, and public
sector unions hope a campaign of strikes and demonstrations can
wreck the Socialist government's resolve to enact them. Striking
civil servants have disrupted the talks with the troika over the
past days by blockading ministries.
The government has a majority of just four seats in
parliament and could be forced into elections if a handful of
lawmakers balk. But disgruntled legislators have toed the party
line over the past weeks and analysts expect them to continue to
do so and pass the austerity budget.
"We have a single and steady goal -- to meet our commitments
so that we guarantee our credibility," Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou told his cabinet, according to a statement
from his office.
The inspection visit, which is expected to last well into
this week, also focuses on budget plans for 2012-2014 and
commitments to raise 50 billion euros from privatisations by
2015 and open up the country's heavily-regulated economy.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou;
Writing by Peter Graff and Ingrid Melander)