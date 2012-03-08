UPDATE 1-Greece optimistic as bond swap deadline nears

* Govt official says takeup going well
* Pledges bring acceptance level closer to threshold
* Share markets recover as deadline approaches
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 8 Major banks and pension
funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to
private creditors, making it increasingly likely the deal will
pass and clear the way for a bailout package to avert an
immediate default.
With the 2000 GMT deadline for acceptances nearing and
holders of at least 57 percent of the total 206 billion euros in
outstanding debt already committed, there appeared to be growing
confidence in Athens that the exchange would go through.
"The pace of responses to the bond offer is good, the
percentage of bondholders tendering voluntarily is very high," a
government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters. "It is going well, we are optimistic," he said.
A senior Greek finance ministry official told Reuters the
government was hopeful that well over 75 percent of eligible
bonds would be submitted, easily clearing the original minimum
threshold it had set for the deal to proceed.
Some hedge funds and several Greek pension funds were
holding out but the high level of acceptances well before the
deadline suggested that the deal was progressing smoothly
despite initial warnings of a low take-up.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund have made
a successful bond swap a pre-condition for final approval of the
130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout agreed last month and
ministers will decide whether to clear the package in a
conference call on Friday afternoon.
Athens, totally reliant on international support to stave
off a default that could set off a severe banking crisis across
the euro zone, has asked its private sector creditors to accept
steep losses on their Greek bond holdings.
Investors are being asked to give up almost three quarters
of the value of their holdings in return for new Greek bonds in
a bid to cut a public debt burden that amounts to around 160
percent of Greece's gross domestic product.
Provided it reaches a two thirds threshold of those who
respond to the offer, Athens has said it will impose collective
action clauses (CAC) that would allow it to impose the deal on
most of the remaining bond holders.
RAZOR'S EDGE
In an editorial headed "On a razor's edge", Greece's biggest
daily newspaper, Ta Nea cautioned that the deal was still not
done and said Athens, Brussels and Berlin were "holding their
breath."
But as earlier worries faded that the bond swap could fail,
forcing Greece to default and pitching the euro zone into fresh
turmoil, financial markets picked up with shares in Asia
recovering and oil prices rising.
Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds fell as
investors hoped a Greek deal would stop the crisis spreading to
other weak euro zone countries.
A string of international banks and insurers, ranging from
Germany's Munich Re to Bank of Cyprus have
declared they would back the deal, reached after months of
tortuous negotiations and repeated setbacks.
Only 177 billion euros of the debt is covered by Greek law
and it was not immediately clear what proportion of the
acceptances declared so far was under Greek law and how much
under international law.
Thursday's deadline is only binding for the 177 billion
euros of Greek law bonds, not the 10 percent or so of its debt
covered by English or other international law.
It also remains to be seen whether enforcing the deal will
trigger credit default swaps (CDS) insurance that some investors
hold, adding an element of uncertainty over its wider impact.
Greece has staggered from one deadline to another since the
crisis blew up in 2010 and even if the bailout is passed,
several international partners have said more support will be
needed before long and a default may only have been delayed.
Athens, which has annoyed its partners by repeatedly missing
reform targets, urgently needs the package to keep paying its
bills while it attempts to make deep structural reforms to its
shattered economy, now in the fifth year of deep recession.
Unable to borrow normally on the bond markets, it must have
the funds cleared by March 20, when redemption payments on 14.5
billion euros of bonds fall due.