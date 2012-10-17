UPDATE 2-Greece's lenders say near austerity deal for fresh aid

By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Oct 17 Greece and its international
lenders have agreed on most austerity cuts and reforms needed to
unlock fresh aid for the near-bankrupt country, the lenders said
as they concluded a visit to the Greek capital on Wednesday.
After months of often heated talks, Athens and its European
Union and International Monetary Fund lenders appeared to be in
the home stretch toward a comprehensive deal to avoid a Greek
bankruptcy, though both sides acknowledged some issues remained.
"The authorities and staff teams agreed on most of the core
measures needed to restore the momentum of reform and pave the
way for the completion of the review," the so-called troika of
IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank lenders said.
They said talks on the remaining sticking points, which
according to Greek officials centre on job market reforms, will
continue with the aim of reaching a deal in the coming days.
Financing issues will also be discussed, they added.
Inspectors from the troika were due to leave Athens on
Wednesday to brief leaders at a two-day European Union summit
starting on Thursday, where Greece's future will loom large in
the background despite not being the focus of talks.
Greek officials expressed hope that the country would soon
get bailout funds to keep afloat and avoid a euro zone exit.
"I'm confident we're doing everything we have to do in order
to get it (a deal) and get it soon, so that we can move towards
a recovery," Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said at a meeting of
European centre-right parties in Bucharest.
Once a deal is reached, the troika is due to present a
report on Greece's progress in meeting the terms of its bailout
and whether it can cut its debt down to sustainable levels.
That report is expected to show that Greece is hugely off
track on its commitments, which critics blame on a lack of
political will, political paralysis during repeat elections this
year and a deeper than expected recession.
But with Greece due to run out of money next month and
Europe determined to avoid fresh market turmoil that drags down
bigger economies like Spain and Italy, Athens is expected to
ultimately secure its next 31.5 billion euro aid tranche.
Still, Athens needs the blessing of the troika on an 11.5
billion euro austerity package as well as a long list of reforms
first to be able to unlock that aid.
Talks on both fronts have moved slowly since July, with
signs of progress tempered by tension and mistrust over the
ability of Greece's political brass to push through public
sector reform and generate savings.
Disagreement between the EU and the IMF on how best to deal
with the Greek debt crisis have further complicated the talks.
"HARD RED LINE"
On Tuesday, the two sides resolved differences on the extent
of Greece's recession next year and issues related to health
spending cuts after hitting an impasse on labour reforms during
an earlier round of talks, Greek officials said.
They agreed Greece's economy would contract 4.2 percent next
year - a key estimate in calculations to determine whether Greek
debt will be viable - after Athens initially predicted a 3.8
percent tumble and lenders forecast a 5 percent contraction.
Officials also suggested that most of the issues related to
the long-discussed spending cuts package had been resolved apart
from disagreement over the use of brand name or generic drugs in
the state healthcare system.
"There has been substantial progress on all fronts and only
some issues remain open, mainly labour and structural," a second
Greek government official said.
"We are confident these will also be resolved in time."
Still, the two sides seem unable to bridge differences on
controversial labour market reforms that have drawn the ire of
Samaras's coalition partners.
Fotis Kouvelis, head of junior coalition partner the
Democratic Left, has refused to back proposals to cut state
wages and severance payments and scrap automatic wage increases.
"This is our hard red line and we're not going to back down
on it," a party official said.
Both Kouvelis and Evangelos Venizelos's PASOK socialist
party, the other junior coalition partner, have fought troika
moves to introduce a new round of wage and pension cuts, arguing
that an angry and exhausted nation cannot take more
belt-tightening.
Greek journalists walked off the job on Wednesday as workers
began the first of two days of strikes and work stoppages to
protest the new austerity measures. Much of Greece is expected
to come to a standstill during a general strike on Thursday.
Mired in its worst post-World War II crisis, Greece is
struggling through its fifth consecutive year of recession. Over
a quarter of Greeks are out of a job, poverty and suicide levels
have jumped and thousands of businesses have shuttered in what
Samaras has called Greece's very own "Great Depression".