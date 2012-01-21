IIF says Greek swap talks go on, chief's departure scheduled

ATHENS Jan 21 The Institute of International Finance said on Saturday that talks on a Greek debt swap deal were continuing and its chief's departure from Athens was scheduled and not unexpected.

Charles Dallara, who negotiates a Greek debt swap in the name of creditors, had "longstanding personal appointments" out of Greece, the IIF said in a statement.

Greek government officials said late on Friday that talks in Athens were expected to continue on Saturday.

"Talks are continuing," the IIF said in a statement. "A team of experts representing the Steering Committee remains in Athens and will be working with government officials on many aspects of the PSI."