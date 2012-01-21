IIF says Greek swap talks go on, chief's departure scheduled

BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
ATHENS Jan 21 The Institute of International Finance said on Saturday that talks on a Greek debt swap deal were continuing and its chief's departure from Athens was scheduled and not unexpected.
Charles Dallara, who negotiates a Greek debt swap in the name of creditors, had "longstanding personal appointments" out of Greece, the IIF said in a statement.
Greek government officials said late on Friday that talks in Athens were expected to continue on Saturday.
"Talks are continuing," the IIF said in a statement. "A team of experts representing the Steering Committee remains in Athens and will be working with government officials on many aspects of the PSI."
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage: