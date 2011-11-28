UPDATE 1-Greek creditors to speed up debt rescue talks

(Adds details)
LONDON Nov 28 Banks involved in a rescue
plan for Greece have set up a steering committee to push forward
talks on a voluntary bond exchange before the end of the year.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said the
committee would conduct talks with the Greek and euro area
authorities. Co-Chairmen of the steering committee are Charles
Dallara, managing director of the IIF, and Jean Lemierre, senior
advisor to BNP Paribas.
Investors last month agreed to cut the nominal value of
their bonds by 50 percent via a bond exchange, but have so far
failed to agree further details of the plan.
Dallara said the Steering Committee would aim to finalise
details of the debt plan, based on the outline agreement reached
on Oct. 27, and "develop the agreed upon bond exchange by the
end of the year."
Thirty firms have joined a private sector credit-investor
committee for Greece that was set up on Nov. 17 following talks
in Frankfurt, and they represent the bulk of private sector
holders of Greek government bonds, the IIF said.
Most members are banks, but they include Greylock Capital
Management, Marathon Asset Management and Vega Asset Management.
The Steering Committee includes Alpha Eurobank, AXA, BNP
Paribas, CNP Assurances, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Intesa
San Paolo, LBBW, National Bank of Greece and Vega.
Greece is demanding harsh conditions from its creditors in
talks about the proposed bond swap, people briefed on the talks
said last week.
Banks have agreed to write off half the nominal value of the
206 billion euros of Greek bonds in private sector hands to
reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros.
The Greeks want the bonds' net present value -- a measure of
the current worth of their future cash flows -- be cut to 25
percent, one person said, a far harsher measure than what banks
had in mind.
