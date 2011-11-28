Greek creditors to speed up debt rescue talks

LONDON Nov 28 Banks involved in a rescue
plan for Greece have set up a steering committee to push forward
talks on a voluntary bond exchange before the end of the year.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said the
committee would conduct talks with the Greek and euro area
authorities. Co-Chairmen of the steering committee are Charles
Dallara, managing director of the IIF, and Jean Lemierre, senior
advisor to BNP Paribas.
Investors last month agreed to cut the nominal value of
their bonds by 50 percent, but have so far failed to agree
further details of the plan.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith)