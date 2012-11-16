Germany sees no risk of IMF pulling out of Greek aid efforts

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
BERLIN Nov 16 The German government sees no risk of the International Monetary Fund pulling out of international efforts to help debt-burdened Greece, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.
Asked about disagreement between the IMF and the euro zone about extending a deadline for Greece's debt-reduction goals, ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said she was not aware of any danger that this might lead to the IMF withdrawing.
A row between euro zone governments and the IMF over how to make Greece's giant debt mountain manageable is holding up the release of 31 billion euros ($39.5 billion) in emergency loans needed to keep Athens afloat.
"I know of no IMF threat to pull out of the aid programme for Greece," Kothe told a news conference, adding that the Fund would continue "to strive for a solution for Greece".
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.