Germany sees no risk of IMF pulling out of Greek aid efforts

BERLIN Nov 16 The German government sees no risk of the International Monetary Fund pulling out of international efforts to help debt-burdened Greece, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

Asked about disagreement between the IMF and the euro zone about extending a deadline for Greece's debt-reduction goals, ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said she was not aware of any danger that this might lead to the IMF withdrawing.

A row between euro zone governments and the IMF over how to make Greece's giant debt mountain manageable is holding up the release of 31 billion euros ($39.5 billion) in emergency loans needed to keep Athens afloat.

"I know of no IMF threat to pull out of the aid programme for Greece," Kothe told a news conference, adding that the Fund would continue "to strive for a solution for Greece".

