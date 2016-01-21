IMF reiterates call for "significant" debt relief for Greece

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said after a meeting between its Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that it stood ready to support Greece but only if it was granted "significant" debt relief by its European partners.

"The managing director reiterated that the IMF stands ready to continue to support Greece in achieving robust economic growth and sustainable public finances through a credible and comprehensive medium-term economic programme," the IMF said in a statement issued on Thursday in Davos.

"Such a programme would require strong economic policies, not least pension reforms as well as significant debt relief from Greece's European partners to ensure that debt is on a sustainable downward trajectory." (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Noah Barkin)