Insurers to weather Greece-fuelled market volatility - AM Best

LONDON, July 10 Euro zone insurers are well placed to weather volatility around a potential Greek exit from the currency bloc, although contagion to other countries would be more problematic, ratings agency AM Best said.

Greece is negotiating with its international creditors on the terms of a new bailout package, ahead of a key meeting on Sunday that could move it closer to 'Grexit' if a deal is not reached.

"The greatest risk facing the European insurance industry lies in the general instability of the Eurozone area and the potential contagion to other countries," they wrote, although any fall-out would be "much more limited than that experienced during the European sovereign debt crisis".

On Grexit, AM Best said it would not materially hit earnings for Europe's top insurers: "While European insurers have operations or subsidiaries in Greece, there is no meaningful presence that is likely to have a significant drag on earnings at group level."

That said, some insurance segments, such as credit insurance - which protects the exporter for the risk of non-payment from the Greek buyer - were proving "increasingly challenging".

"Credit lines have been limited for the last few years post the Eurozone financial crisis, but A.M. Best notes that the situation has become more pronounced in the last few weeks," they wrote in a note to clients.

"The amount of credit insurance available to cover risks emanating from Greek buyers has reduced significantly and is likely to exacerbate Greeks' difficulties to purchase foreign goods." (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by William Hardy)