Closures, shortages loom as insurers exit Greece

* Greek importers say insurance move catastrophic
* Greece heavily dependent on imports
* Shortages of medicine, fuel, raw materials ahead
* Greek exporters also affected
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, June 4 Faced with the prospect of
closing his family business and looking for work in Greece's
sickly economy at the age of 65, Alkis Iliadis bemoans a
decision by trade insurers to stop covering exports to his
debt-choked country.
"This may be the final blow to the Greek market," said
Iliadis, chief executive of a small firm that distributes solar
panels, materials for diamond tool makers and chemicals and
machines for the marble processing industry across Greece.
"We depend on imported goods. The future looks very dark and
we're very afraid," he said.
Days after the world's two biggest trade credit insurers -
Euler Hermes and Atradius - said they had stopped
providing cover for export shipments to Greece due to mounting
fears that Athens could be forced out of the euro, firms and
trade lobbies are painting a grim picture of what lies ahead.
Echoing the pain of similar small firms that make up a big
chunk of the economy, Iliadis, secretary-general of the Athens
Association of Trade Representatives, said it was impossible to
order anything on credit, forcing him to burn through cash
reserves to pay upfront.
"We used to buy machinery to cut marble from a Korean
company with payment up to 10 months after delivery. Now we have
to send the money with the order. First we pay, then they
dispatch," he said. "This lack of trust is catastrophic."
The move by Euler Hermes and its rivals, including
third-ranked Coface which halted credit cover in November,
reflects anxiety ahead of a June 17 election seen as a
referendum on the country's future in the euro.
Such insurers cover exporters against the risk of not
getting paid.
A victory in the election by parties that want to ditch the
harsh austerity measures attached to a 130-billion euro
international bailout could hasten a 'Grexit' from the euro,
forcing companies to revert to the drachma and making it harder
for Greek importers to pay euro-denominated invoices.
Problems began when insurers started tightening the terms
for exporters to Greece in response to long payment delays. That
in turn forced exporters to clamp down on credit totally or
partially, which meant importers had to place smaller staggered
orders, pushing up delivery costs.
"PSYCHOLOGICALLY CRUSHED"
Exporters from Greece are also affected.
Dimitris Lakasas, president of the SEVE Greek International
Business Association, said every manufacturing business imported
raw materials.
His own company, Olympia Electronics, is one of Greece's
oldest electrical manufacturers, and produces and exports
high-tech security systems to more than 72 countries. It relies
heavily on raw material imports such as transistors and
batteries from the Netherlands to Hong Kong.
Tasos Pantelakis, chief executive of PAMAR, a small business
in Athens that imports food packaging materials, said the trade
insurers' decision threatened his livelihood too.
Aged 48 and married with two children, his firm imports
hi-tech plastics and other materials used in food packaging from
France, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China and the United States.
It then sells them on to suppliers across Greece.
"It's the same story for every importing company - I'll be
forced to find different ways to operate," said Pantelakis, who
is also head of a local Athens trade association. "Right away,
I'll have to tell my clients - listen, you need pay up front.
But where will they find the money to do so?"
Pantelakis, whose company was founded six decades ago, said
the crisis had already badly hurt his business.
"You have to decide what to leave unpaid - besides yourself,
who is always unpaid - will it be the staff, social security or,
suppliers? I'm at my limit. It is very likely that I'll have to
close down the company if this situation goes on."
Turnover was down by 60 percent on five years ago and he had
been forced to reduce his staff from 11 to four.
"Unless the situation changes dramatically we'll see very
bad things in the second half of the year - shortages of raw
materials, people left on the street, people psychologically
crushed."
Greece's 215-billion-euro economy is stuck in its fifth year
of recession. Manufacturing has been particularly badly hit,
with sharply reduced domestic demand.
The country is heavily dependent on imports. Last year, it
imported goods worth 45.6 billion euros, more than double the
20.2-billion-euro value of its own exports, according to
International Monetary Fund data.
Vasilis Korkidis, head of the ESEE retail federation, said
the country's agricultural sector was in disarray and it would
need at least two years to get it export-ready.
Warning that about 200,000 companies each employing fewer
than 10 people will be worst affected, he said shortages in raw
materials could come as early as September, once the existing
insurance credit contracts expire, followed by shortages in
fuel, drugs and food.
Greece imports nearly all its medicines.
Korkidis said he hoped insurers would review their decision
after the election. "Otherwise the suspension of credit
altogether will lead to the isolation of Greece."