Blackstone buys 10 pct stake in Greek real estate developer Lamda

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 2 Private equity group Blackstone acquired a 10 percent stake in Greek real estate developer Lamda for 20.2 million euros ($28 million), the latest move by foreign funds warming to Greece's recovery prospects, Lamda said on Wednesday.
Lamda Development said seven investment funds managed by Blackstone-GSO Capital Partners bought 4.44 million of its voting shares at 4.55 euros each - a 3.8 percent discount to the stock's closing price of 4.73 euros on Wednesday.
Lamda was picked by Greece's privatisation agency in March to develop a prime seaside property at the former Athens airport Hellenikon. Backed by China's Fosun and Abu Dhabi-based property firm Al Maabar, the firm was the sole bidder for the project.
The 7-billion-euro plan to develop Hellenikon - a complex three times the size of Monaco - is one of Europe's most ambitious real estate projects and stands to be a major boost for a nation limping back to growth after nearly going bankrupt in the fallout from the global economic crisis. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: