Greek editor acquitted in Swiss bank list trial

ATHENS Nov 1 A journalist who published the names of more than 2,000 Greeks with Swiss bank accounts was acquitted on Thursday of breaking data privacy laws.

"The court has ruled that you are innocent," Judge Malia Volika said.

The arrest and speedy trial of magazine editor Costas Vaxevanis had aroused international concern and riveted recession-weary Greeks angry at the privileges of the elite.

In his defence, Vaxevanis accused politicians of hiding the truth and protecting an "untouchable" wealthy elite. He said the trial was politically motivated, calling it "targeted and vengeful".