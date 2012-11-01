Greek editor acquitted in Swiss bank list trial

ATHENS Nov 1 A journalist who published the
names of more than 2,000 Greeks with Swiss bank accounts was
acquitted on Thursday of breaking data privacy laws.
"The court has ruled that you are innocent," Judge Malia
Volika said.
The arrest and speedy trial of magazine editor Costas
Vaxevanis had aroused international concern and riveted
recession-weary Greeks angry at the privileges of the elite.
In his defence, Vaxevanis accused politicians of hiding the
truth and protecting an "untouchable" wealthy elite. He said the
trial was politically motivated, calling it "targeted and
vengeful".