UPDATE 1-Greek reporter back on trial for publishing Swiss bank list

ATHENS, Oct 8 A Greek journalist who published
the names of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks with money in Swiss
bank accounts appeared in court again on Tuesday for a retrial
after being acquitted of violating privacy laws.
The retrial of Costas Vaxevanis is likely to revive
international outcry and accusations that the media is being
muzzled.
Vaxevanis was acquitted last year but a state prosecutor
successfully pressed for a retrial in a higher court, saying the
initial verdict was flawed and there was new evidence. If found
guilty, he could be jailed for up to two years or be fined.
Tuesday's court hearing was adjourned and a date for when
the trial will continue will be announced on Oct. 21, Vaxevanis
said on Twitter.
News of the existence of the "Lagarde List" caused a scandal
in Greece as it appeared to show that successive governments had
failed to go after possible tax evasion by wealthy individuals
while heaping austerity on everyone else.
The list, handed to Greece by French authorities in 2010,
names 2,059 Greeks with HSBC bank accounts in Switzerland to be
investigated for possible tax evasion, including prominent
business figures and two politicians. It was named after
then-French finance minister Christine Lagarde.
Greeks were shocked by the saga of how the list was passed
from one senior Athens official to the next and misplaced at one
point apparently without anyone taking action.
In July, Greek lawmakers voted in favour of pressing
criminal charges against former finance minister George
Papaconstantinou after prosecutors found that the names of three
of his relatives had been deleted from the list.
Papaconstantinou has denied any wrongdoing, saying he was
the victim of an attempt to incriminate him.
