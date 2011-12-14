Three groups express interest in Greek lottery sale

* Greece moves to sell state lotteries
* Gambling majors team up to mull bid
* Three groups express interest
ATHENS, Dec 14 Three gambling groups have
expressed interest in buying Greece's state lotteries, the
privatisation agency said late on Tuesday, in a sign that the
Athens government's stumbling asset sales programme may be
making some progress.
Some of the world's biggest gaming majors teamed up to
consider a bid, including Lottomatica, Scientific Games
and Intralot. The consortium is led by
Greece's OPAP, Europe's biggest listed gaming company.
The other two possible bidders are Austrian Lotteries and a
Greek-Italian group led by Sisal SpA.
"Despite extremely uncertain economic conditions... results
from the first stage of the state lottery tender are very
encouraging," said Costas Mitropoulos, head of the state's
privatisation agency.
Greece's state lotteries generated turnover of 348 million
euros last year. A source close to the process said the
government could fetch between 400 million and 600 million euros
($520-785 million) from the sale.
The state lotteries tender was launched last month as part
of an ambitious 50-billion euro asset sale plan to help Greece
cut a public debt amounting to 160 percent of gross domestic
product and stave off bankruptcy.
Greek privatisations have been moving at a snail's pace so
far, due to a combination of foot dragging and adverse market
conditions. The government has secured about 1.7 billion euros,
far short of an initial 5 billion target.
About half that money came from extending OPAP's gaming
licence. Greece's government owns a 34 percent stake in the
company and controls its management. OPAP itself is slated for
full privatisation next year, when Greece hopes to raise a total
9.3 billion euros from asset sales.