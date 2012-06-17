Greek vote set to give markets respite - for now

| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 European shares are set to rise
and the euro find a foothold on Monday with Greek's pro-bailout
parties on course to win a slim majority, easing investor fears
of an imminent Greek exit from the euro zone.
Pressure on the borrowing costs of fellow high debtors Spain
and Italy could also ease a little.
Official vote projections from Greece's interior ministry
showed the conservative New Democracy taking 29.5 percent of the
vote, with SYRIZA - which has threatened to tear up the bailout
agreement - in second place with 27.1 percent. The Socialist
PASOK followed in third place with 12.3 percent.
The euro rallied to a three-week high against the
dollar and peripheral euro zone governments bond prices were
expected to rise but analysts said the relief could be
short-lived.
Investors are worried about the ability of Greece - a
country that has entered its fifth year of recession - to keep
to austerity measures in return for the bailout money it needs
to stay afloat.
"What stands out is how close SYRIZA came... so we expect
some robust opposition to the austerity measures," said Daragh
Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC.
"Markets will be concerned about how narrow the margin of
victory was for ND (New Democracy) and any gains in the euro and
other markets will be limited."
The euro rose to around $1.2730 according to Reuters
data in early Australasian Monday trade, from around $1.2655
late in New York on Friday. It hit its strongest since May 22
according to Reuters charts but then gave back some ground.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
expected to claw higher along with other global equities.
The index has fallen more than 10 percent in the last three
months as a worsening debt crisis, Greece's fractured politics
and uncertainty over global growth cut short a rally inspired by
a glut of cheap European Central Bank cash injections into the
banking sector.
"You might see initial relief when investors realize SYRIZA
didn't win and so obviously the chances of Greece leaving the
single currency have dissipated significantly and that will
bring some relief, particularly for equities," said RIA Capital
Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"But the initial reaction will be pretty short-lived when
people realize the underlying situation hasn't really changed.
The market is going to be concerned that we could be back at the
same situation again in a few months time i.e. another
election."
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras vowed to continue its fight
against the punishing terms of an EU/IMF bailout saving the
country from bankruptcy. The two pro-bailout parties, New
Democracy and PASOK, looked like they would secure little more
than 40 percent of the vote between them.
SPAIN STILL WEIGHS
Yields on Spanish bonds, which have borne the brunt of the
latest flare up in the euro zone debt crisis were likely to fall
slightly but remain near the 7 percent level surpassed last week
on growing fear over the country's ability to fund itself.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal sought international bailouts
shortly after their bond yields reached such peaks.
Pressure on Italian bonds was seen easing too but the fall
in yields was tipped to be modest too with doubts about a deal
to rescue Spanish banks still plaguing the market. This would
likely limit any falls in safe-haven German and U.S. government
bonds.
"It's difficult to express relief in the bond market because
you can't really express it in Spanish and Italian debt because
Spain fortunes are very much tied to their own actions," said
Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Credit Agricole.
"Looking at Spain for example, there's supply this week so
if there is a rally in Spanish debt I expect there to be a fair
appetite to sell into that and use it to set up for the auction
(on Thursday)."
The euro zone's fourth biggest economy remains in the firing
line because of questions about a deal to recapitalise Spanish
banks and after its credit rating was cut to the brink of junk
by Moody's and Fitch, raising the prospect the state would need
a bailout.