UPDATE 1-Gunmen ram van into Microsoft's Greek HQ

* Assailants smash into ground floor, set van alight
* Front of building damaged, but no injuries
* Police says too early to say who is behind the attack
* Microsoft shuts office in city, assesses damage
ATHENS, June 27 Gunmen rammed a van packed with
gas canisters into Microsoft's Greek headquarters in
Athens and then set the vehicle on fire, causing damage but no
injuries, police said on Wednesday.
At least two people wielding pistols and a machine gun kept
security guards away as they carried out the attack at about
0145 GMT, police said.
Arson attacks against banks, foreign firms and local
politicians have become more frequent in Greece in recent years
as the country battles soaring unemployment and struggles
through a recession deepened by austerity policies imposed by
foreign lenders.
Previous assaults have been mostly blamed on left-wing
extremist groups, but police said it was too early to say who
was behind Wednesday's attack.
The van, which contained three inflammable gas canisters and
five cans of gasoline, was completely destroyed while the ground
floor of the U.S. software firm's office suffered heavy damage,
police said.
Microsoft said it would shut its office in the city while it
assessed the damage.
"Staff were told not to come to work today, and probably
also tomorrow," the company's spokeswoman Lia Komninou said on
Skai TV.
The fire brigade estimated the damage at about 60,000 euros
($75,000).
In February, a small bomb was left on an empty subway train
in Athens, which a far-left group fighting the austerity
policies later claimed responsibility for.
Growing public anger at the impact of the austerity measures
was reflected in two parliamentary elections in May and June, in
which parties opposed to the terms of the country's
international bailout performed strongly.