INSIGHT-Tortured, detained and ordered out: a migrant's tale in Greece

SALAMINA, Greece Dec 6 Egyptian immigrant
Waleed Taleb says demanding his unpaid wages in Greece came at a
heavy price; 18 hours chained and beaten by his boss, a stint in
jail and orders to leave the country he calls home.
One of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who
toil in Greece's black labour market, Taleb had just finished
cleaning the bakery where he worked one November morning on the
island of Salamina when he sparked his boss's fury.
What followed would end up symbolising how migrants have
become among the biggest and most defenceless victims of
Greece's economic crisis, facing racist attacks, police apathy
and a system that punishes them rather than their assailants.
The baker and two others fastened an 8-metre long metal
chain around Taleb's neck with a lock and dragged him to a
stable, he said, where another man joined them. There they tied
him to a chair, tightened the noose and punched him while he
drifted in and out of consciousness, he said.
The men drank beer - which they also forced into Taleb's
mouth - and taunted him for being a Muslim, he said.
"They dragged me around like a dog," said Taleb, recounting
the attack from a mattress on the floor of his dingy apartment
tucked away amid Salamina's low-roofed houses and tavernas.
"I thought this was the end for me. I kept fainting, and
every time I fainted they would hit me with rods to wake me up."
After 18 hours, Taleb managed to escape when his captors
left to reopen the bakery. But his nightmare was not over.
Found at dawn under a tree with the heavy chain still around
his neck and his face swollen beyond recognition, Taleb was
initially taken to a hospital and given first aid.
But police later whisked him away to detain him on the
charge that he lacked documents to live in Greece - though he
says he complained he could barely walk and was in pain.
"Everyone could see I was suffering. I couldn't even see,
and I couldn't eat," says Taleb, 29. A month later he has a neck
brace, an arm bandage and can only eat semi-solid food.
"I thought I would die. The problem wasn't that I didn't
have papers; the problem was that I had been beaten."
Calling his ordeal one of "striking brutality", the United
Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said his case followed a
pattern in which migrants are "immediately arrested with the
view to be deported" when they go to police to report an attack.
After an outcry over the case - including condemnation by
the Egyptian embassy and a protest by other Egyptians - Greece's
public order minister on Tuesday said Taleb would not be
deported due to "humanitarian reasons". But rights groups said
it was not clear how long he would be allowed to stay.
"ALL OUT BUT ME"
Taleb says he spent four days in two detention centres and
was given documents telling him to leave Greece in 30 days,
while his boss was released after three days pending trial.
The baker, a former deputy mayor in Salamina, admitted to
beating Taleb - but not brutally - and accuses him of stealing
13,000 euros that Taleb says is his money, police said. The
other men Taleb accused were charged but are free pending trial
since police failed to arrest them in the required 24-hour
window after the crime.
"There was a phone in prison, and when I called other
people, they told me my boss had already been released," he
said. "They hit me, robbed me and then everyone was out of jail
except me."
Indeed, the lack of any convictions in Greece over racist
attacks has allowed migrants to be targeted with impunity, said
Nikitas Kanakis, head of Doctors of the World in Greece.
"The state should apologise to a man found under a tree in
chains. We treated him like a dog - that's bad enough," Kanakis
said, attacking the move to detain Taleb after his ordeal.
"If we don't convict any of these people nothing will
change. Then everyone feels that they can get away with it."
Police officials defended their actions by saying Taleb was
pulled out of hospital only after they were given the go-ahead
by doctors and that Greek law required the detention of illegal
immigrants. A Greek police spokesman declined to comment beyond
the statement by the minister saying Taleb's deportation had
been suspended.
Taleb and others in the Egyptian community say his injuries
were serious enough for him to be sent back to hospital for a
week after his four days in detention were over.
A CROSS ON HIS BACK
Two Greek immigration lawyers said Taleb was lucky to be
given 30 days to leave - many others are often given just seven
days to get out of Greece. Still others - like Hassan Mekki, a
32-year-old Sudanese migrant who fled conflict in his country in
hope of a better life in Europe - suffer silently.
In August, he and a friend were walking in Athens when
black-shirted men on motorcycles holding Greek flags came up and
knocked him unconscious with a blow to the head, he said.
When he came to, he was covered in blood. Only later would
he realise that his attackers, whom he says were likely tied to
the far-right Golden Dawn party, had left large gashes
resembling an "X" across his back.
"I don't have the right papers, so I can't go anywhere to
ask for help," Mekki said. "I can't sleep. I'm scared, maybe
they will follow me, and my life is in danger now."
Tapping into resentment towards illegal immigrants, Golden
Dawn emerged from obscurity to enter parliament this year
pledging to kick all immigrants out. The fast-rising party,
which has been linked to racist attacks, denies it is neo-Nazi.
In the latest criticism of Greece's handling of migrants,
the U.N. Special Rapporteur on migrants' rights condemned Greece
for doing little to curb rising racist attacks.
Much of the violence went unreported because victims were
afraid of deportation if they went to the police, who were
sometimes involved in the attacks, Francois Crepeau said.
IMMIGRATION CRISIS
A major gateway for Asian and African immigrants trying to
enter Europe through its porous borders, Greece has long
struggled with illegal immigration. In the last few years, the
problem has exploded into a full-blown crisis as Greece sank
into a deep recession, leaving one in four jobless and hardening
attitudes towards migrants who were blamed for a rise in crime.
Ill equipped at the best of times to deal with the hordes of
immigrants crossing its border with Turkey or arriving in
plastic boats, Greece now finds itself grappling with a rising
number of migrants when it can barely keep itself afloat.
Stepped-up border patrols this year have stemmed the flow
only slightly - in the first 10 months of the year, over 70,000
illegal migrants were arrested for crossing into Greece, down
from about 82,000 in that period last year.
Many often find shocking conditions at detention centres
with food shortages, no hot water or heating and open hostility
from Greeks embittered by years of austerity, Crepeau and other
rights groups say.
Greek officials say the root of the problem is the so-called
Dublin II treaty, which deems asylum seekers to be the
responsibility of the country where they entered Europe and thus
puts a heavier burden on border states like Greece.
Greek governments have repeatedly asked for the treaty to be
repealed, to no avail, and the U.N.'s Crepeau also said Europe
needed to do more to help Greece with the flow of migrants.
Still, Greece needs to stop blaming Europe for its failure
to properly deal with migrants, said Dimitris Christopoulos,
vice president of the Hellenic League for Human Rights. The
treaty should be scrapped but Athens could take steps like
registering migrants before asking Europe for help in sending
them back to their countries or processing them, he said.
"In reality, Greece is doing nothing on this issue, saying
'I can't deal with this issue, I raise my hands,'" he said.
Instead, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's conservative-led
government - fearful of losing votes to the fast-rising Golden
Dawn - has gone on the offensive with police sweeps to arrest
migrants and more checks along the Turkish border.
Police said 59,000 migrants have been detained in waves of
raids since August, with about 5,000 deported and the rest
released or sent to temporary detention centres.
Samaras has also defied opposition from leftist coalition
allies and moved to scrap a law that makes it easier for those
born to immigrant parents in Greece to become citizens - which
critics say is reflective of his New Democracy party's growing
shift to the right.
"New Democracy is trying not to lose this group of very
conservative voters," said Theodore Couloumbis, vice president
of the Athens-based ELIAMEP think-tank. "The traditional
right-wing party is trying to win back some of these people who
think that illegal immigration is a big problem."
Far away from the corridors of power, the changing attitudes
towards migrants are plainly visible in Salamina, where the
reaction to Taleb's ordeal ranges from shock to undisguised
glee.
The island's mayor, Yannis Tsavaris, told Reuters the attack
was shocking and questioned whether Taleb should have been
detained rather than kept in hospital. Some residents agreed.
"It's despicable," said Manos Kailas, 50, who owns a shop at
the island's busy port. "This incident is evidence of the social
disintegration in Greece. The debt crisis has hit Greeks badly
and they feel that illegal immigration is part of the problem."
Some others felt little sympathy for a migrant.
"Was he badly beaten up?" said one man as he walked away
from the port. "If so, good - he deserved it."