Greece raises EUR 380 mln in mobile frequency sale

ATHENS Nov 14 Debt-laden Greece said on Monday it had raised 380 million euros ($522 million) from the sale of mobile telephone frequencies to its three dominant cell phone operators OTE, Vodafone and Wind Hellas.

The sale forms part of the country's plan to sell 50 billion euros of state assets over the coming years to pay down its debt and avoid bankruptcy under an EU/IMF-engineered bailout.

