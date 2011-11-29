版本:
Greece's NBG reports 9-month loss on provisions

ATHENS Nov 29 National Bank, Greece's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a loss of 7 million euros in the first nine months of 2011, hurt by loan-loss provisions.

The results, which excluded impairments on Greek government bonds, were above market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting a loss of 66.2 million euros in the period on average.

The group said bad debt provisions rose 32 percent to 1.31 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

