Greece's NBG reports 9-month loss on provisions

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Nov 29 National Bank, Greece's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a loss of 7 million euros in the first nine months of 2011, hurt by loan-loss provisions.
The results, which excluded impairments on Greek government bonds, were above market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting a loss of 66.2 million euros in the period on average.
The group said bad debt provisions rose 32 percent to 1.31 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.