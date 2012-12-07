版本:
Greece's National Bank approves taking part in buyback

ATHENS Dec 7 The board of Greece's largest lender National Bank approved the bank's participation in the country's debt buyback offer, becoming the first Greek bank to make the move, the lender said on Friday.

The bank's statement confirmed comments to Reuters by two bankers familiar with the matter. NBG's smaller peers are also expected to give the green light to taking part in the scheme later on Friday.

