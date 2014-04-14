版本:
2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Greece's NBG hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley to manage share offering-source

ATHENS, April 14 Greece's largest lender National Bank has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for a planned equity offering to plug its 2.18 billion euro capital shortfall, a senior banker familiar with the issue told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.

NBG had previously said it would not resort to an equity issue to plug the capital gap but would focus on selling non-core assets instead. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
