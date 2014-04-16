Greece's bank bailout fund clears NBG's planned equity offering

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
ATHENS, April 16 Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF has given the green light to plans by National Bank (NBG) to proceed with a share offering of up to 2.5 billion euros to plug a capital shortfall, a senior banking source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Greece's biggest lender, which must plug a 2.18 billion euro ($3.03 billion) capital shortfall under the terms of the country's international bailout, has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for the offering, bankers have previously said.
NBG's board is meeting on Wednesday to decide on the issue. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.