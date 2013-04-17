Greece gets at least one offer for stake in gambling firm OPAP-sources

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THENS, April 17 Greece received on Wednesday at least one binding bid in the privatisation of its gambling monopoly OPAP, sources close to the sale said on Wednesday.
A bid to buy 33 percent of OPAP was submitted by Emma Delta, a group backed by Czech investor Jiri Smecj and Greek shipowner George Melisanidis, said two executives who declined to be named.
Helvason, a firm controlled by Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, also takes part in the joint bid, they said.
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.