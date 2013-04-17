版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 00:25 BJT

Greece gets at least one offer for stake in gambling firm OPAP-sources

THENS, April 17 Greece received on Wednesday at least one binding bid in the privatisation of its gambling monopoly OPAP, sources close to the sale said on Wednesday.

A bid to buy 33 percent of OPAP was submitted by Emma Delta, a group backed by Czech investor Jiri Smecj and Greek shipowner George Melisanidis, said two executives who declined to be named.

Helvason, a firm controlled by Greek businessman Dimitris Copelouzos, also takes part in the joint bid, they said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐